시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
0 리뷰
안정성
72
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
3 183
이익 거래:
2 621 (82.34%)
손실 거래:
562 (17.66%)
최고의 거래:
76.06 USD
최악의 거래:
-28.79 USD
총 수익:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
총 손실:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
40 (14.80 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
158.01 USD (29)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
74.28%
최대 입금량:
62.99%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
56
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
9.85
롱(주식매수):
1 594 (50.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 589 (49.92%)
수익 요인:
1.77
기대수익:
0.41 USD
평균 이익:
1.16 USD
평균 손실:
-3.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-133.96 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-133.96 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
5.70%
연간 예측:
69.19%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.30 USD
최대한의:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
자본금별:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +76.06 USD
최악의 거래: -29 USD
연속 최대 이익: 29
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +14.80 USD
연속 최대 손실: -133.96 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VTMarkets-Live 9"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
