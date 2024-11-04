SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 183
Profit Trades:
2 621 (82.34%)
Loss Trades:
562 (17.66%)
Best trade:
76.06 USD
Worst trade:
-28.79 USD
Gross Profit:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (14.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.01 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
74.28%
Max deposit load:
62.99%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.85
Long Trades:
1 594 (50.08%)
Short Trades:
1 589 (49.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.16 USD
Average Loss:
-3.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-133.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.96 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.70%
Annual Forecast:
69.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
By Equity:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.06 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.96 USD

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


No reviews
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
