SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
72 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 183
Negociações com lucro:
2 621 (82.34%)
Negociações com perda:
562 (17.66%)
Melhor negociação:
76.06 USD
Pior negociação:
-28.79 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
40 (14.80 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
158.01 USD (29)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
74.28%
Depósito máximo carregado:
62.99%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
55
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
9.85
Negociações longas:
1 594 (50.08%)
Negociações curtas:
1 589 (49.92%)
Fator de lucro:
1.77
Valor esperado:
0.41 USD
Lucro médio:
1.16 USD
Perda média:
-3.06 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-133.96 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-133.96 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
5.70%
Previsão anual:
69.19%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.30 USD
Máximo:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +76.06 USD
Pior negociação: -29 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 29
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14.80 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -133.96 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VTMarkets-Live 9" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


Sem comentários
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
30 USD por mês
211%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
72
100%
3 183
82%
74%
1.76
0.41
USD
55%
1:400
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.