信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
Sascha Bauer

Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy

Sascha Bauer
0条评论
可靠性
72
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 211%
VTMarkets-Live 9
1:400
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 183
盈利交易:
2 621 (82.34%)
亏损交易:
562 (17.66%)
最好交易:
76.06 USD
最差交易:
-28.79 USD
毛利:
3 040.97 USD (267 217 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 721.38 USD (210 201 pips)
最大连续赢利:
40 (14.80 USD)
最大连续盈利:
158.01 USD (29)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
74.28%
最大入金加载:
62.99%
最近交易:
11 几分钟前
每周交易:
56
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
9.85
长期交易:
1 594 (50.08%)
短期交易:
1 589 (49.92%)
利润因子:
1.77
预期回报:
0.41 USD
平均利润:
1.16 USD
平均损失:
-3.06 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-133.96 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-133.96 USD (8)
每月增长:
5.70%
年度预测:
69.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.30 USD
最大值:
133.96 USD (34.36%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.58% (133.96 USD)
净值:
55.13% (418.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURCAD-STD 1183
EURJPY-STD 913
CHFJPY-STD 622
EURUSD-STD 263
GBPUSD-STD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURCAD-STD 353
EURJPY-STD 264
CHFJPY-STD 307
EURUSD-STD 206
GBPUSD-STD 189
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURCAD-STD 33K
EURJPY-STD 17K
CHFJPY-STD -7.4K
EURUSD-STD 2.7K
GBPUSD-STD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +76.06 USD
最差交易: -29 USD
最大连续赢利: 29
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +14.80 USD
最大连续亏损: -133.96 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VTMarkets-Live 9 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

The Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for high-level consistency across five major and minor currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD, and CHFJPY. By deploying a multi-asset approach, the EA effectively diversifies risk and exploits uncorrelated market movements to maintain a stable equity growth curve.

Technically, the algorithm utilizes Institutional Liquidity Analysis combined with Adaptive Mean Reversion. Unlike standard retail indicators, this system identifies "exhaustion zones" where price deviates significantly from its fair value. It then executes entries based on real-time volatility filtering, ensuring trades are only opened when the probability of a reversal is statistically high.

Each trade is governed by a hard stop-loss and dynamic take-profit, making it fully compatible with Prop Firm drawdown requirements (e.g., FTMO or MyFundedFX). The EA avoids dangerous methods like Martingale or uncontrolled Grids. Instead, it relies on precise mathematical modeling to manage risk-to-reward ratios on every position. This technical rigor ensures the signal remains robust even during high-volatility shifts in the 2026 Forex market


没有评论
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.03 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:300
2024.12.04 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.04 02:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 15:29
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.03 05:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.02 17:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.02 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.12 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.04 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Apex Multi Asset Prop Strategy
每月30 USD
211%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
72
100%
3 183
82%
74%
1.76
0.41
USD
55%
1:400
