クォートセクション
通貨 / VOX
株に戻る

VOX: Vanguard Communication Services ETF

186.31 USD 4.29 (2.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VOXの今日の為替レートは、-2.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.19の安値と189.18の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Communication Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOX News

よくあるご質問

VOX株の現在の価格は？

Vanguard Communication Services ETFの株価は本日186.31です。186.19 - 189.18内で取引され、前日の終値は190.60、取引量は396に達しました。VOXのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Vanguard Communication Services ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

Vanguard Communication Services ETFの現在の価格は186.31です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は25.27%やUSDにも注目します。VOXの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

VOX株を買う方法は？

Vanguard Communication Services ETFの株は現在186.31で購入可能です。注文は通常186.31または186.61付近で行われ、396や-1.00%が市場の動きを示します。VOXの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

VOX株に投資する方法は？

Vanguard Communication Services ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅129.34 - 192.83と現在の186.31を考慮します。注文は多くの場合186.31や186.61で行われる前に、0.27%や24.68%と比較されます。VOXの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

ETF Sharesの株の最高値は？

ETF Sharesの過去1年の最高値は192.83でした。129.34 - 192.83内で株価は大きく変動し、190.60と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Vanguard Communication Services ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

ETF Sharesの株の最低値は？

ETF Shares(VOX)の年間最安値は129.34でした。現在の186.31や129.34 - 192.83と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。VOXの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

VOXの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Vanguard Communication Services ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、190.60、25.27%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
186.19 189.18
1年のレンジ
129.34 192.83
以前の終値
190.60
始値
188.19
買値
186.31
買値
186.61
安値
186.19
高値
189.18
出来高
396
1日の変化
-2.25%
1ヶ月の変化
0.27%
6ヶ月の変化
24.68%
1年の変化
25.27%
31 10月, 金曜日
12:30
USD
コア個人消費支出価格指数（Core PCE Price Index）前月比
実際
期待
0.2%
0.2%
12:30
USD
コア個人消費支出価格指数（Core PCE Price Index）前年比
実際
期待
2.7%
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE個人消費支出価格指数（PCE Price Index）前月比
実際
期待
0.2%
0.3%
12:30
USD
PCE個人消費支出価格指数（PCE Price Index）前年比
実際
期待
2.7%
2.7%
12:30
USD
個人消費前月比
実際
期待
0.3%
0.6%
12:30
USD
雇用コスト指数前期比
実際
期待
0.9%
0.9%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
420
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
550
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待