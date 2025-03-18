- 概要
VOX: Vanguard Communication Services ETF
VOXの今日の為替レートは、-2.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.19の安値と189.18の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Communication Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
VOX株の現在の価格は？
Vanguard Communication Services ETFの株価は本日186.31です。186.19 - 189.18内で取引され、前日の終値は190.60、取引量は396に達しました。VOXのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Vanguard Communication Services ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Vanguard Communication Services ETFの現在の価格は186.31です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は25.27%やUSDにも注目します。VOXの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
VOX株を買う方法は？
Vanguard Communication Services ETFの株は現在186.31で購入可能です。注文は通常186.31または186.61付近で行われ、396や-1.00%が市場の動きを示します。VOXの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
VOX株に投資する方法は？
Vanguard Communication Services ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅129.34 - 192.83と現在の186.31を考慮します。注文は多くの場合186.31や186.61で行われる前に、0.27%や24.68%と比較されます。VOXの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
ETF Sharesの株の最高値は？
ETF Sharesの過去1年の最高値は192.83でした。129.34 - 192.83内で株価は大きく変動し、190.60と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Vanguard Communication Services ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
ETF Sharesの株の最低値は？
ETF Shares(VOX)の年間最安値は129.34でした。現在の186.31や129.34 - 192.83と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。VOXの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
VOXの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Vanguard Communication Services ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、190.60、25.27%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 190.60
- 始値
- 188.19
- 買値
- 186.31
- 買値
- 186.61
- 安値
- 186.19
- 高値
- 189.18
- 出来高
- 396
- 1日の変化
- -2.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.68%
- 1年の変化
- 25.27%
