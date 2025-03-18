QuotesSections
VOX: Vanguard Communication Services ETF

186.31 USD 4.29 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VOX exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.19 and at a high of 189.18.

Follow Vanguard Communication Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VOX stock price today?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock is priced at 186.31 today. It trades within 186.19 - 189.18, yesterday's close was 190.60, and trading volume reached 396. The live price chart of VOX shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF is currently valued at 186.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.27% and USD. View the chart live to track VOX movements.

How to buy VOX stock?

You can buy Vanguard Communication Services ETF shares at the current price of 186.31. Orders are usually placed near 186.31 or 186.61, while 396 and -1.00% show market activity. Follow VOX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VOX stock?

Investing in Vanguard Communication Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 129.34 - 192.83 and current price 186.31. Many compare 0.27% and 24.68% before placing orders at 186.31 or 186.61. Explore the VOX price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 192.83. Within 129.34 - 192.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 190.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Communication Services ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VOX) over the year was 129.34. Comparing it with the current 186.31 and 129.34 - 192.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VOX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VOX stock split?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 190.60, and 25.27% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
186.19 189.18
Year Range
129.34 192.83
Previous Close
190.60
Open
188.19
Bid
186.31
Ask
186.61
Low
186.19
High
189.18
Volume
396
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
0.27%
6 Months Change
24.68%
Year Change
25.27%
