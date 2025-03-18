VOX: Vanguard Communication Services ETF
今日VOX汇率已更改-2.25%。当日，交易品种以低点186.19和高点189.18进行交易。
关注Vanguard Communication Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VOX新闻
- Alphabet Surges on Q3 Earnings Beat: ETFs to Watch
- Why Eurozone Capital Markets Offer An Advantage To Tech Firms
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Alphabet's Stock Jumps as Antitrust Fears Ease: ETFs in Focus
- Looking for Exposure to Alphabet Stock (GOOGL)? Here’s How to Buy Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Alphabet Hits an All-Time High: More Rally Ahead for ETFs?
- Apple-Google Likely Tie-Up for Siri Revamp Puts These ETFs in Focus
- Trump Truth Social: Comcast Stock (CMCSA) Switches Off as Grumpy Trump Blasts Name Change - TipRanks.com
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Telecomm ETFs in Focus After VZ & T's Q2 Earnings Beat
- Disney Beats on Q3 Earnings, Bets Big on NFL: ETFs in Focus
- Meta Jumps on Q2 Earnings Beat: ETFs to Tap
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GOOGL, MAGS, IXP, FCOM, VOX and XLC
- ETFs to Soar Post Alphabet's Strong Q2 Earnings Results
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- Default Risk Rises For Most U.S. Sectors At May-End As Market Volatility Eases
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- The 1-Minute Market Report, May 25, 2025
- April 2025 Perspective
- Undercovered ETFs: Managed Futures, India, Europe, Value +
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
- XTL ETF: Beware Of Slower Growth Looking Forward
常见问题解答
VOX股票今天的价格是多少？
Vanguard Communication Services ETF股票今天的定价为186.31。它在186.19 - 189.18范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为190.60，交易量达到396。VOX的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Vanguard Communication Services ETF股票是否支付股息？
Vanguard Communication Services ETF目前的价值为186.31。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注25.27%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VOX走势。
如何购买VOX股票？
您可以以186.31的当前价格购买Vanguard Communication Services ETF股票。订单通常设置在186.31或186.61附近，而396和-1.00%显示市场活动。立即关注VOX的实时图表更新。
如何投资VOX股票？
投资Vanguard Communication Services ETF需要考虑年度范围129.34 - 192.83和当前价格186.31。许多人在以186.31或186.61下订单之前，会比较0.27%和。实时查看VOX价格图表，了解每日变化。
ETF Shares股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，ETF Shares的最高价格是192.83。在129.34 - 192.83内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard Communication Services ETF的绩效。
ETF Shares股票的最低价格是多少？
ETF Shares（VOX）的最低价格为129.34。将其与当前的186.31和129.34 - 192.83进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VOX在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
VOX股票是什么时候拆分的？
Vanguard Communication Services ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、190.60和25.27%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 190.60
- 开盘价
- 188.19
- 卖价
- 186.31
- 买价
- 186.61
- 最低价
- 186.19
- 最高价
- 189.18
- 交易量
- 396
- 日变化
- -2.25%
- 月变化
- 0.27%
- 6个月变化
- 24.68%
- 年变化
- 25.27%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.1%
- 前值
- 3.8%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 2.3%
- 前值
- 2.5%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 4.6%
- 前值
- 7.5%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值