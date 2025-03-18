报价部分
货币 / VOX
回到股票

VOX: Vanguard Communication Services ETF

186.31 USD 4.29 (2.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日VOX汇率已更改-2.25%。当日，交易品种以低点186.19和高点189.18进行交易。

关注Vanguard Communication Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

VOX股票今天的价格是多少？

Vanguard Communication Services ETF股票今天的定价为186.31。它在186.19 - 189.18范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为190.60，交易量达到396。VOX的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Vanguard Communication Services ETF股票是否支付股息？

Vanguard Communication Services ETF目前的价值为186.31。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注25.27%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VOX走势。

如何购买VOX股票？

您可以以186.31的当前价格购买Vanguard Communication Services ETF股票。订单通常设置在186.31或186.61附近，而396和-1.00%显示市场活动。立即关注VOX的实时图表更新。

如何投资VOX股票？

投资Vanguard Communication Services ETF需要考虑年度范围129.34 - 192.83和当前价格186.31。许多人在以186.31或186.61下订单之前，会比较0.27%和。实时查看VOX价格图表，了解每日变化。

ETF Shares股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，ETF Shares的最高价格是192.83。在129.34 - 192.83内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard Communication Services ETF的绩效。

ETF Shares股票的最低价格是多少？

ETF Shares（VOX）的最低价格为129.34。将其与当前的186.31和129.34 - 192.83进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VOX在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VOX股票是什么时候拆分的？

Vanguard Communication Services ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、190.60和25.27%中可见。

日范围
186.19 189.18
年范围
129.34 192.83
前一天收盘价
190.60
开盘价
188.19
卖价
186.31
买价
186.61
最低价
186.19
最高价
189.18
交易量
396
日变化
-2.25%
月变化
0.27%
6个月变化
24.68%
年变化
25.27%
