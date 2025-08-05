通貨 / TDG
TDG: Transdigm Group Incorporated
1287.97 USD 11.83 (0.93%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TDGの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1272.25の安値と1289.93の高値で取引されました。
Transdigm Group Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TDG News
- トランスダイジム・グループ、信用契約を修正し期間貸付の金利引き下げと延長を実施
- TransDigm Group amends credit agreement to reprice and extend term loans
- ジェフリーズ、アフターマーケット懸念でトランスダイグムの目標株価を1,490ドルに引き下げ
- TransDigm stock price target lowered to $1,490 by Jefferies on aftermarket concerns
- TransDigm stock rating cut to Sector Perform by RBC on M&A uncertainty
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
- What Investors Should Expect From The August 2025 Job Report
- TransDigm: More Debt And A Special Dividend (NYSE:TDG)
- HEICO stock maintains Neutral rating at UBS after strong Q3 results
- TransDigm declares $90 per share special cash dividend
- Toast, Amazon, Thermo Fisher Scientific On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’ - TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- MRCY Stock Surges 27% as Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates
- TransDigm price target raised to $1,839 from $1,815 at UBS
- TransDigm (TDG) Loses 7.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- TransDigm (TDG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- TransDigm: Buy The Dip On Disappointing Earnings (NYSE:TDG)
- TransDigm (TDG) Q3 Margin Hits 54%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- TransDigm Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Axon Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises 2025 Guidance
- TransDigm Group (TDG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- TransDigm Q3 2025 slides: revenue up 9.3%, stock falls despite raised guidance
1日のレンジ
1272.25 1289.93
1年のレンジ
1183.60 1623.82
- 以前の終値
- 1276.14
- 始値
- 1275.96
- 買値
- 1287.97
- 買値
- 1288.27
- 安値
- 1272.25
- 高値
- 1289.93
- 出来高
- 388
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.45%
- 1年の変化
- -9.93%
