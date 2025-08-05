クォートセクション
通貨 / TDG
TDG: Transdigm Group Incorporated

1287.97 USD 11.83 (0.93%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TDGの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1272.25の安値と1289.93の高値で取引されました。

Transdigm Group Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

TDG News

1日のレンジ
1272.25 1289.93
1年のレンジ
1183.60 1623.82
以前の終値
1276.14
始値
1275.96
買値
1287.97
買値
1288.27
安値
1272.25
高値
1289.93
出来高
388
1日の変化
0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.02%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.45%
1年の変化
-9.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K