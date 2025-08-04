QuotesSections
Currencies / TDG
Back to US Stock Market

TDG: Transdigm Group Incorporated

1289.32 USD 0.60 (0.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TDG exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1284.76 and at a high of 1304.32.

Follow Transdigm Group Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDG News

Daily Range
1284.76 1304.32
Year Range
1183.60 1623.82
Previous Close
1289.92
Open
1286.22
Bid
1289.32
Ask
1289.62
Low
1284.76
High
1304.32
Volume
240
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
-1.91%
6 Months Change
-6.35%
Year Change
-9.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%