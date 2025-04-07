クォートセクション
通貨 / PRE
株に戻る

PRE: Prenetics Global Limited - Class A

10.84 USD 0.12 (1.12%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PREの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.20の安値と11.00の高値で取引されました。

Prenetics Global Limited - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRE News

1日のレンジ
10.20 11.00
1年のレンジ
3.09 11.99
以前の終値
10.72
始値
10.20
買値
10.84
買値
11.14
安値
10.20
高値
11.00
出来高
196
1日の変化
1.12%
1ヶ月の変化
37.22%
6ヶ月の変化
171.68%
1年の変化
159.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K