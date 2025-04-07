通貨 / PRE
PRE: Prenetics Global Limited - Class A
10.84 USD 0.12 (1.12%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PREの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.20の安値と11.00の高値で取引されました。
Prenetics Global Limited - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRE News
- Prenetics CEOがInvesting.comに語る：IM8の成長とビットコイン戦略が収益を牽引
- Prenetics、IM8ブランドの成長により2025年の収益予想を引き上げ
- World No. 1 Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Joins Prenetics’ IM8 Health as Global Ambassador and Shareholder
- Prenetics stock steady as Cantor reiterates rating on divestiture news
- # Prenetics becomes first healthcare firm to acquire bitcoin for treasury
- Prenetics Acquires $20 Million In Bitcoin To Boost Healthcare Bitcoin Treasury Strategy - Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)
- Pensana to issue equity for incentive awards to employees
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Prenetics price target on strong quarterly results
- Prenetics stock price target raised to $14 from $13 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Prenetics stock price target raised to $14 on strong Q1 results
- Prenetics Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Raises FY2025 Outlook, & Crypto Strategy Announcement Soon
- Pensana awards long-term incentives to top management
- Singapore seen easing monetary policy as tariffs threaten growth
1日のレンジ
10.20 11.00
1年のレンジ
3.09 11.99
- 以前の終値
- 10.72
- 始値
- 10.20
- 買値
- 10.84
- 買値
- 11.14
- 安値
- 10.20
- 高値
- 11.00
- 出来高
- 196
- 1日の変化
- 1.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 37.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 171.68%
- 1年の変化
- 159.33%
