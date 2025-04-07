Currencies / PRE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRE: Prenetics Global Limited - Class A
9.49 USD 0.29 (2.97%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRE exchange rate has changed by -2.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.29 and at a high of 10.17.
Follow Prenetics Global Limited - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRE News
- Prenetics CEO tells Investing.com IM8 growth and BTC strategy to drive returns
- Prenetics raises 2025 revenue guidance as IM8 brand drives growth
- World No. 1 Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Joins Prenetics’ IM8 Health as Global Ambassador and Shareholder
- Prenetics stock steady as Cantor reiterates rating on divestiture news
- # Prenetics becomes first healthcare firm to acquire bitcoin for treasury
- Prenetics Acquires $20 Million In Bitcoin To Boost Healthcare Bitcoin Treasury Strategy - Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)
- Pensana to issue equity for incentive awards to employees
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Prenetics price target on strong quarterly results
- Prenetics stock price target raised to $14 from $13 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Prenetics stock price target raised to $14 on strong Q1 results
- Prenetics Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Raises FY2025 Outlook, & Crypto Strategy Announcement Soon
- Pensana awards long-term incentives to top management
- Singapore seen easing monetary policy as tariffs threaten growth
Daily Range
9.29 10.17
Year Range
3.09 11.99
- Previous Close
- 9.78
- Open
- 9.78
- Bid
- 9.49
- Ask
- 9.79
- Low
- 9.29
- High
- 10.17
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- -2.97%
- Month Change
- 20.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 137.84%
- Year Change
- 127.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%