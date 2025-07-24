クォートセクション
通貨 / ORI
ORI: Old Republic International Corporation

39.74 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ORIの今日の為替レートは、0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.41の安値と39.90の高値で取引されました。

Old Republic International Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
39.41 39.90
1年のレンジ
33.00 41.14
以前の終値
39.65
始値
39.64
買値
39.74
買値
40.04
安値
39.41
高値
39.90
出来高
1.133 K
1日の変化
0.23%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.30%
6ヶ月の変化
0.86%
1年の変化
12.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K