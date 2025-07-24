通貨 / ORI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ORI: Old Republic International Corporation
39.74 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ORIの今日の為替レートは、0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.41の安値と39.90の高値で取引されました。
Old Republic International Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORI News
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- Old Republic International (ORI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Old Republic International stock hits all-time high at 40.21 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Old Republic International (ORI) Could Be a Great Choice
- Old Republic International stock hits all-time high of 39.89 USD
- Old Republic authorizes new $750 million share repurchase program
- Old Republic increases quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Old Republic (ORI) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Old Republic (ORI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Old Republic International (ORI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Willis Towers Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- What's in the Cards for Arthur J. Gallagher This Earnings Season?
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Old Republic Q2 Revenue Jumps 18 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Old Republic Q2 2025 beats estimates despite stock dip
- Old Republic Q2 2025 slides: Operating EPS up 9%, Specialty Insurance drives growth
- Third Avenue Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Old Republic International (ORI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
1日のレンジ
39.41 39.90
1年のレンジ
33.00 41.14
- 以前の終値
- 39.65
- 始値
- 39.64
- 買値
- 39.74
- 買値
- 40.04
- 安値
- 39.41
- 高値
- 39.90
- 出来高
- 1.133 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.86%
- 1年の変化
- 12.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K