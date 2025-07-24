货币 / ORI
ORI: Old Republic International Corporation
39.64 USD 0.43 (1.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ORI汇率已更改1.10%。当日，交易品种以低点39.20和高点39.64进行交易。
关注Old Republic International Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
39.20 39.64
年范围
33.00 41.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.21
- 开盘价
- 39.30
- 卖价
- 39.64
- 买价
- 39.94
- 最低价
- 39.20
- 最高价
- 39.64
- 交易量
- 181
- 日变化
- 1.10%
- 月变化
- -0.55%
- 6个月变化
- 0.61%
- 年变化
- 11.85%
