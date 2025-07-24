Moedas / ORI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ORI: Old Republic International Corporation
39.73 USD 0.08 (0.20%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ORI para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.41 e o mais alto foi 39.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Old Republic International Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORI Notícias
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- Old Republic International (ORI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Old Republic International stock hits all-time high at 40.21 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Old Republic International (ORI) Could Be a Great Choice
- Old Republic International stock hits all-time high of 39.89 USD
- Old Republic authorizes new $750 million share repurchase program
- Old Republic increases quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Old Republic (ORI) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Old Republic (ORI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Old Republic International (ORI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Willis Towers Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- What's in the Cards for Arthur J. Gallagher This Earnings Season?
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Old Republic Q2 Revenue Jumps 18 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Old Republic Q2 2025 beats estimates despite stock dip
- Old Republic Q2 2025 slides: Operating EPS up 9%, Specialty Insurance drives growth
- Third Avenue Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Old Republic International (ORI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Faixa diária
39.41 39.79
Faixa anual
33.00 41.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.65
- Open
- 39.64
- Bid
- 39.73
- Ask
- 40.03
- Low
- 39.41
- High
- 39.79
- Volume
- 74
- Mudança diária
- 0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.84%
- Mudança anual
- 12.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh