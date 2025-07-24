Valute / ORI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ORI: Old Republic International Corporation
39.81 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ORI ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.59 e ad un massimo di 39.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Old Republic International Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORI News
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- Old Republic International (ORI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Old Republic International stock hits all-time high at 40.21 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Old Republic International (ORI) Could Be a Great Choice
- Old Republic International stock hits all-time high of 39.89 USD
- Old Republic authorizes new $750 million share repurchase program
- Old Republic increases quarterly dividend to 29 cents per share
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Old Republic (ORI) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Old Republic (ORI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Old Republic International (ORI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Willis Towers Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- What's in the Cards for Arthur J. Gallagher This Earnings Season?
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Old Republic Q2 Revenue Jumps 18 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Old Republic Q2 2025 beats estimates despite stock dip
- Old Republic Q2 2025 slides: Operating EPS up 9%, Specialty Insurance drives growth
- Third Avenue Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Old Republic International (ORI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.59 39.87
Intervallo Annuale
33.00 41.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.74
- Apertura
- 39.87
- Bid
- 39.81
- Ask
- 40.11
- Minimo
- 39.59
- Massimo
- 39.87
- Volume
- 1.455 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.33%
20 settembre, sabato