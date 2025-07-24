Currencies / ORI
ORI: Old Republic International Corporation
39.29 USD 0.59 (1.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORI exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.17 and at a high of 39.84.
Follow Old Republic International Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
39.17 39.84
Year Range
33.00 41.14
- Previous Close
- 39.88
- Open
- 39.69
- Bid
- 39.29
- Ask
- 39.59
- Low
- 39.17
- High
- 39.84
- Volume
- 648
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- -1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.28%
- Year Change
- 10.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%