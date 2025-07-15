通貨 / OII
OII: Oceaneering International Inc
24.27 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OIIの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.81の安値と24.86の高値で取引されました。
Oceaneering International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OII News
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Why Is Oceaneering International (OII) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Oceaneering wins $86 million Navy submarine valve repair contract
- Falcon’s Beyond Global director Sandy Beall resigns after annual meeting
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Falcon’s Beyond Global elects director and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- Imperial Oil Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- TC Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decline Y/Y
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Oceaneering Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Oceaneering International beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Oceaneering International (OII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oceaneering International earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Analysts Estimate Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oceaneering International (OII) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oceaneering Wins ROV and Services Contract From Esso Angola
1日のレンジ
23.81 24.86
1年のレンジ
15.46 30.98
- 以前の終値
- 24.28
- 始値
- 24.36
- 買値
- 24.27
- 買値
- 24.57
- 安値
- 23.81
- 高値
- 24.86
- 出来高
- 679
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.95%
- 1年の変化
- -1.58%
