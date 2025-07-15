クォートセクション
OII: Oceaneering International Inc

24.27 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OIIの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.81の安値と24.86の高値で取引されました。

Oceaneering International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.81 24.86
1年のレンジ
15.46 30.98
以前の終値
24.28
始値
24.36
買値
24.27
買値
24.57
安値
23.81
高値
24.86
出来高
679
1日の変化
-0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.41%
6ヶ月の変化
11.95%
1年の変化
-1.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K