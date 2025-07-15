Moedas / OII
OII: Oceaneering International Inc
24.31 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OII para hoje mudou para 0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.18 e o mais alto foi 24.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Oceaneering International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OII Notícias
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Why Is Oceaneering International (OII) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Oceaneering wins $86 million Navy submarine valve repair contract
- Falcon’s Beyond Global director Sandy Beall resigns after annual meeting
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Falcon’s Beyond Global elects director and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- Imperial Oil Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- TC Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decline Y/Y
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Oceaneering Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Oceaneering International beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Oceaneering International (OII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oceaneering International earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Analysts Estimate Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oceaneering International (OII) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oceaneering Wins ROV and Services Contract From Esso Angola
Faixa diária
24.18 24.70
Faixa anual
15.46 30.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.27
- Open
- 24.64
- Bid
- 24.31
- Ask
- 24.61
- Low
- 24.18
- High
- 24.70
- Volume
- 63
- Mudança diária
- 0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.13%
- Mudança anual
- -1.42%
