OII: Oceaneering International Inc
24.34 USD 0.33 (1.34%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OII a changé de -1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.14 et à un maximum de 24.56.
Suivez la dynamique Oceaneering International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
OII Nouvelles
Range quotidien
24.14 24.56
Range Annuel
15.46 30.98
- Clôture Précédente
- 24.67
- Ouverture
- 24.56
- Bid
- 24.34
- Ask
- 24.64
- Plus Bas
- 24.14
- Plus Haut
- 24.56
- Volume
- 1.008 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.12%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.27%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.30%
20 septembre, samedi