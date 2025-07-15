CotationsSections
Devises / OII
Retour à Actions

OII: Oceaneering International Inc

24.34 USD 0.33 (1.34%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de OII a changé de -1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.14 et à un maximum de 24.56.

Suivez la dynamique Oceaneering International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OII Nouvelles

Range quotidien
24.14 24.56
Range Annuel
15.46 30.98
Clôture Précédente
24.67
Ouverture
24.56
Bid
24.34
Ask
24.64
Plus Bas
24.14
Plus Haut
24.56
Volume
1.008 K
Changement quotidien
-1.34%
Changement Mensuel
-0.12%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.27%
Changement Annuel
-1.30%
20 septembre, samedi