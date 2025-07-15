통화 / OII
OII: Oceaneering International Inc
24.34 USD 0.33 (1.34%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OII 환율이 오늘 -1.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.14이고 고가는 24.56이었습니다.
Oceaneering International Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
OII News
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Why Is Oceaneering International (OII) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Oceaneering wins $86 million Navy submarine valve repair contract
- Falcon’s Beyond Global director Sandy Beall resigns after annual meeting
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Falcon’s Beyond Global elects director and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- Imperial Oil Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- TC Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decline Y/Y
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Oceaneering Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Oceaneering International beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Oceaneering International (OII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oceaneering International earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Analysts Estimate Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oceaneering International (OII) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oceaneering Wins ROV and Services Contract From Esso Angola
일일 변동 비율
24.14 24.56
년간 변동
15.46 30.98
- 이전 종가
- 24.67
- 시가
- 24.56
- Bid
- 24.34
- Ask
- 24.64
- 저가
- 24.14
- 고가
- 24.56
- 볼륨
- 1.008 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.34%
- 월 변동
- -0.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.30%
20 9월, 토요일