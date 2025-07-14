货币 / OII
OII: Oceaneering International Inc
24.41 USD 0.13 (0.54%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OII汇率已更改0.54%。当日，交易品种以低点23.81和高点24.50进行交易。
关注Oceaneering International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.81 24.50
年范围
15.46 30.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.28
- 开盘价
- 24.36
- 卖价
- 24.41
- 买价
- 24.71
- 最低价
- 23.81
- 最高价
- 24.50
- 交易量
- 212
- 日变化
- 0.54%
- 月变化
- 0.16%
- 6个月变化
- 12.59%
- 年变化
- -1.01%
