OII: Oceaneering International Inc
24.45 USD 0.29 (1.20%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OII exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.12 and at a high of 24.57.
Follow Oceaneering International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OII News
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Oceaneering Secures Subsea Robotics Contracts With Petrobras
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Why Is Oceaneering International (OII) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Oceaneering wins $86 million Navy submarine valve repair contract
- Falcon’s Beyond Global director Sandy Beall resigns after annual meeting
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Falcon’s Beyond Global elects director and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- Imperial Oil Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- TC Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decline Y/Y
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Oceaneering Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Oceaneering International beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Oceaneering International (OII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oceaneering International earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Watch These 4 Energy Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Analysts Estimate Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oceaneering International (OII) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Oceaneering Wins ROV and Services Contract From Esso Angola
- Ovintiv Stock Up 29% in Three Months: Not a Buy, But Worth Holding
- Eni and Khazna Partner to Develop Sustainable Data Center Campus
Daily Range
24.12 24.57
Year Range
15.46 30.98
- Previous Close
- 24.16
- Open
- 24.33
- Bid
- 24.45
- Ask
- 24.75
- Low
- 24.12
- High
- 24.57
- Volume
- 281
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.78%
- Year Change
- -0.85%
