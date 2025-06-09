クォートセクション
通貨 / NVCR
NVCR: NovoCure Limited

13.00 USD 0.31 (2.44%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NVCRの今日の為替レートは、2.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.68の安値と13.10の高値で取引されました。

NovoCure Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.68 13.10
1年のレンジ
10.91 34.13
以前の終値
12.69
始値
12.77
買値
13.00
買値
13.30
安値
12.68
高値
13.10
出来高
3.736 K
1日の変化
2.44%
1ヶ月の変化
6.04%
6ヶ月の変化
-27.54%
1年の変化
-15.91%
