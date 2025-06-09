通貨 / NVCR
NVCR: NovoCure Limited
13.00 USD 0.31 (2.44%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NVCRの今日の為替レートは、2.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.68の安値と13.10の高値で取引されました。
NovoCure Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NVCR News
- 日本、ノボキュアのオプチューン・ルア進行肺がん治療を承認
- Japan approves Novocure’s Optune Lua for advanced lung cancer treatment
- Novocure CEO Cordova buys shares worth $996k
- Novocure ends LUNAR-4 lung cancer trial, cites real-world evidence availability
- Spain approves brain cancer treatment for public health system
- NVCR Stock Slips Despite PMA Application to Treat Pancreatic Cancer
- Novocure seeks FDA approval for pancreatic cancer treatment
- Novocure stock hits 52-week low at 10.88 USD
- Novocure Stock’s Wearable Oncology Edge And Compelling Valuation (NASDAQ:NVCR)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Explode In July - HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)
- NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NovoCure Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NVCR)
- NovoCure Q2 Revenue Jumps 6 Percent
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- NovoCure (NVCR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Novocure stock hits 52-week low at 14.17 USD
- Novocure: Steady Ahead of Key Milestones
- NovoCure (NVCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Novocure Ltd earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- This Circle Internet Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), Bluerock Homes Trust (AMEX:BHM)
- NovoCure stock initiated with Buy rating at Ladenburg Thalmann
- NovoCure stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on positive cancer trial data
- Novocure to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- ASCO 2025: Profiling The Biggest Presentations At The Biggest Cancer Meeting
1日のレンジ
12.68 13.10
1年のレンジ
10.91 34.13
- 以前の終値
- 12.69
- 始値
- 12.77
- 買値
- 13.00
- 買値
- 13.30
- 安値
- 12.68
- 高値
- 13.10
- 出来高
- 3.736 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -27.54%
- 1年の変化
- -15.91%
