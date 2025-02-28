通貨 / MDWD
MDWD: MediWound Ltd
17.25 USD 0.54 (3.23%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MDWDの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.71の安値と17.25の高値で取引されました。
MediWound Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.71 17.25
1年のレンジ
14.14 22.50
- 以前の終値
- 16.71
- 始値
- 16.71
- 買値
- 17.25
- 買値
- 17.55
- 安値
- 16.71
- 高値
- 17.25
- 出来高
- 150
- 1日の変化
- 3.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.52%
- 1年の変化
- -0.86%
