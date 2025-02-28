货币 / MDWD
MDWD: MediWound Ltd
16.83 USD 0.26 (1.52%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MDWD汇率已更改-1.52%。当日，交易品种以低点16.80和高点17.17进行交易。
关注MediWound Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MDWD新闻
- MediWound at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- MediWound Is A Buy Opportunity On The Dip (NASDAQ:MDWD)
- Mediwound earnings missed by $0.66, revenue topped estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- MediWound study shows link between wound bed preparation and healing
- Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stevanato Group (STVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here's What Could Help MediWound (MDWD) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Vericel Corporation: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:VCEL)
- Oppenheimer assumes MediWound stock at outperform, sets $34 PT
- Accenture To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- H.C. Wainwright lifts MediWound stock target to $31, maintains buy
- Mediwound earnings beat by $0.58, revenue fell short of estimates
- MediWound Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Medtronic, Target, Lowe’s, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MediWound shares rise as Q4 loss is narrower than expected
- This CoStar Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
日范围
16.80 17.17
年范围
14.14 22.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.09
- 开盘价
- 17.00
- 卖价
- 16.83
- 买价
- 17.13
- 最低价
- 16.80
- 最高价
- 17.17
- 交易量
- 154
- 日变化
- -1.52%
- 月变化
- 1.75%
- 6个月变化
- 9.78%
- 年变化
- -3.28%
