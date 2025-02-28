통화 / MDWD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MDWD: MediWound Ltd
16.98 USD 0.27 (1.57%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MDWD 환율이 오늘 -1.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.91이고 고가는 17.41이었습니다.
MediWound Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDWD News
- MediWound at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- MediWound Is A Buy Opportunity On The Dip (NASDAQ:MDWD)
- Mediwound earnings missed by $0.66, revenue topped estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- MediWound study shows link between wound bed preparation and healing
- Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stevanato Group (STVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Here's What Could Help MediWound (MDWD) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Vericel Corporation: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:VCEL)
- Oppenheimer assumes MediWound stock at outperform, sets $34 PT
- Accenture To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- H.C. Wainwright lifts MediWound stock target to $31, maintains buy
- Mediwound earnings beat by $0.58, revenue fell short of estimates
- MediWound Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Medtronic, Target, Lowe’s, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MediWound shares rise as Q4 loss is narrower than expected
- This CoStar Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
일일 변동 비율
16.91 17.41
년간 변동
14.14 22.50
- 이전 종가
- 17.25
- 시가
- 17.41
- Bid
- 16.98
- Ask
- 17.28
- 저가
- 16.91
- 고가
- 17.41
- 볼륨
- 222
- 일일 변동
- -1.57%
- 월 변동
- 2.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.76%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.41%
20 9월, 토요일