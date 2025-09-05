通貨 / LUV
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company
32.27 USD 0.13 (0.40%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LUVの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.66の安値と32.40の高値で取引されました。
Southwest Airlines Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LUV News
- Frontier CEO says offer it gave travelers was a big mistake
- Investing.comのウォーレンAIによる航空株トップ5
- Top 5 airline stocks according to Investing.com’s WarrenAI
- Southwest Airlines cites FAA guidance for strict new lithium battery rules
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- How Should Investors Approach JetBlue Post Bullish Q3 Outlook?
- Southwest requiring removal of batteries from mobility devices before boarding
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue bullish on Atlantic strategy, eyes more gateway connections
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Southwest Airlines explores long-haul flights in strategy shift
- Southwest Airlines flight suffers engine failure, safely diverts
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- FAA Issues Urgent Safety Alert Warning That Lithium Battery Devices Stored In Overhead Bins Could Spark Dangerous Fires Onboard Flights - Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)
- Southwest Airlines would need different aircraft if launching flights to Europe, CEO says
- US transportation chief to meet with airline CEOs on air traffic reform, sources say
- Allegiant to Launch New Nonstop Flights for Boosting Connectivity
- Competition is moving into Spirit’s markets. These 2 are the biggest beneficiaries
- What now for airlines after Spirit Airlines bankruptcy?
- How you can still get a refund for a delayed or canceled flight even as Trump scraps Biden’s airline compensation proposal
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- United Airlines Gears Up to Welcome Winter With Additional Flights
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
1日のレンジ
31.66 32.40
1年のレンジ
23.81 37.95
