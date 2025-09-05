クォートセクション
通貨 / LUV
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company

32.27 USD 0.13 (0.40%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LUVの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.66の安値と32.40の高値で取引されました。

Southwest Airlines Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
31.66 32.40
1年のレンジ
23.81 37.95
以前の終値
32.14
始値
32.20
買値
32.27
買値
32.57
安値
31.66
高値
32.40
出来高
9.812 K
1日の変化
0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.12%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.47%
1年の変化
9.09%
