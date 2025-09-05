Dövizler / LUV
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company
32.52 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LUV fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
Southwest Airlines Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUV haberleri
- Dallas airports return to normal as FAA details problem that caused outage
- Frontier CEO says offer it gave travelers was a big mistake
- Investing.com’un WarrenAI’ına göre en iyi 5 havayolu hissesi
- Top 5 airline stocks according to Investing.com’s WarrenAI
- Southwest Airlines cites FAA guidance for strict new lithium battery rules
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- How Should Investors Approach JetBlue Post Bullish Q3 Outlook?
- Southwest requiring removal of batteries from mobility devices before boarding
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue bullish on Atlantic strategy, eyes more gateway connections
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Southwest Airlines explores long-haul flights in strategy shift
- Southwest Airlines flight suffers engine failure, safely diverts
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- FAA Issues Urgent Safety Alert Warning That Lithium Battery Devices Stored In Overhead Bins Could Spark Dangerous Fires Onboard Flights - Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)
- Southwest Airlines would need different aircraft if launching flights to Europe, CEO says
- US transportation chief to meet with airline CEOs on air traffic reform, sources say
- Allegiant to Launch New Nonstop Flights for Boosting Connectivity
- Competition is moving into Spirit’s markets. These 2 are the biggest beneficiaries
- What now for airlines after Spirit Airlines bankruptcy?
- How you can still get a refund for a delayed or canceled flight even as Trump scraps Biden’s airline compensation proposal
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- United Airlines Gears Up to Welcome Winter With Additional Flights
Günlük aralık
31.99 32.75
Yıllık aralık
23.81 37.95
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.27
- Açılış
- 32.40
- Satış
- 32.52
- Alış
- 32.82
- Düşük
- 31.99
- Yüksek
- 32.75
- Hacim
- 13.309 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.77%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.70%
- Yıllık değişim
- 9.94%
21 Eylül, Pazar