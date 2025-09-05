FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LUV
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company

32.52 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LUV fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

Southwest Airlines Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
31.99 32.75
Yıllık aralık
23.81 37.95
Önceki kapanış
32.27
Açılış
32.40
Satış
32.52
Alış
32.82
Düşük
31.99
Yüksek
32.75
Hacim
13.309 K
Günlük değişim
0.77%
Aylık değişim
0.65%
6 aylık değişim
-0.70%
Yıllık değişim
9.94%
21 Eylül, Pazar