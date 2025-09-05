Moedas / LUV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company
32.05 USD 0.09 (0.28%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LUV para hoje mudou para -0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.66 e o mais alto foi 32.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Southwest Airlines Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUV Notícias
- Frontier CEO says offer it gave travelers was a big mistake
- Top 5 ações de companhias aéreas segundo o WarrenAI da Investing.com
- Top 5 airline stocks according to Investing.com’s WarrenAI
- ESPECIAL-Como refinaria dos EUA transforma gado de área desmatada da Amazônia em combustível de aviação "verde"
- Southwest Airlines cites FAA guidance for strict new lithium battery rules
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- How Should Investors Approach JetBlue Post Bullish Q3 Outlook?
- Southwest requiring removal of batteries from mobility devices before boarding
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue bullish on Atlantic strategy, eyes more gateway connections
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Southwest Airlines explores long-haul flights in strategy shift
- Southwest Airlines flight suffers engine failure, safely diverts
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- FAA Issues Urgent Safety Alert Warning That Lithium Battery Devices Stored In Overhead Bins Could Spark Dangerous Fires Onboard Flights - Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)
- Southwest Airlines would need different aircraft if launching flights to Europe, CEO says
- US transportation chief to meet with airline CEOs on air traffic reform, sources say
- Allegiant to Launch New Nonstop Flights for Boosting Connectivity
- Competition is moving into Spirit’s markets. These 2 are the biggest beneficiaries
- What now for airlines after Spirit Airlines bankruptcy?
- How you can still get a refund for a delayed or canceled flight even as Trump scraps Biden’s airline compensation proposal
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- United Airlines Gears Up to Welcome Winter With Additional Flights
Faixa diária
31.66 32.40
Faixa anual
23.81 37.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.14
- Open
- 32.20
- Bid
- 32.05
- Ask
- 32.35
- Low
- 31.66
- High
- 32.40
- Volume
- 929
- Mudança diária
- -0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.14%
- Mudança anual
- 8.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh