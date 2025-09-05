Währungen / LUV
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company
32.27 USD 0.13 (0.40%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LUV hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.40 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Southwest Airlines Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
LUV News
Tagesspanne
31.66 32.40
Jahresspanne
23.81 37.95
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.14
- Eröffnung
- 32.20
- Bid
- 32.27
- Ask
- 32.57
- Tief
- 31.66
- Hoch
- 32.40
- Volumen
- 9.812 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.47%
- Jahresänderung
- 9.09%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K