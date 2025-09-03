Currencies / LUV
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company
31.06 USD 0.37 (1.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LUV exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.71 and at a high of 31.56.
Follow Southwest Airlines Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
30.71 31.56
Year Range
23.81 37.95
- Previous Close
- 31.43
- Open
- 31.51
- Bid
- 31.06
- Ask
- 31.36
- Low
- 30.71
- High
- 31.56
- Volume
- 6.995 K
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.16%
- Year Change
- 5.00%
