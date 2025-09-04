Valute / LUV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LUV: Southwest Airlines Company
32.52 USD 0.25 (0.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LUV ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.99 e ad un massimo di 32.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Southwest Airlines Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUV News
- Frontier CEO says offer it gave travelers was a big mistake
- Top 5 airline stocks according to Investing.com’s WarrenAI
- Southwest Airlines cites FAA guidance for strict new lithium battery rules
- How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into ’green’ jet fuel
- How Should Investors Approach JetBlue Post Bullish Q3 Outlook?
- Southwest requiring removal of batteries from mobility devices before boarding
- JETS: The Airline Industry Is Losing Its Spirit (NYSEARCA:JETS)
- Low Cost Airlines Struggle While Legacy Rivals Soar On Global Travel Rebound - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)
- JetBlue bullish on Atlantic strategy, eyes more gateway connections
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Southwest Airlines explores long-haul flights in strategy shift
- Southwest Airlines flight suffers engine failure, safely diverts
- Spirit Airlines stock files for bankruptcy again as industry braces for impact
- FAA Issues Urgent Safety Alert Warning That Lithium Battery Devices Stored In Overhead Bins Could Spark Dangerous Fires Onboard Flights - Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)
- Southwest Airlines would need different aircraft if launching flights to Europe, CEO says
- US transportation chief to meet with airline CEOs on air traffic reform, sources say
- Allegiant to Launch New Nonstop Flights for Boosting Connectivity
- Competition is moving into Spirit’s markets. These 2 are the biggest beneficiaries
- What now for airlines after Spirit Airlines bankruptcy?
- How you can still get a refund for a delayed or canceled flight even as Trump scraps Biden’s airline compensation proposal
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- United Airlines Gears Up to Welcome Winter With Additional Flights
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
- US FAA to propose changes to speed certification of new commercial airplanes
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.99 32.75
Intervallo Annuale
23.81 37.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.27
- Apertura
- 32.40
- Bid
- 32.52
- Ask
- 32.82
- Minimo
- 31.99
- Massimo
- 32.75
- Volume
- 13.309 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.94%
20 settembre, sabato