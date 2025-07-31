通貨 / KBR
KBR: KBR Inc
49.38 USD 0.58 (1.19%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KBRの今日の為替レートは、1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.62の安値と49.61の高値で取引されました。
KBR Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KBR News
- Sterling Rallies 44% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- KBRが防衛技術開発のためAFRLから1億7500万ドルの契約を獲得
- KBR wins $175 million in AFRL contracts for defense tech development
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Should You Buy Sterling Stock After Its Solid Q2 Earnings Beat?
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For August
- Big Win for KBR as NASA Hands Over $2.5B Space Support Contract
- KBR secures NASA contract worth up to $3.6 billion for astronaut health support
- S&P Global Ratings revises KBR Inc. outlook to negative
- KBR wins $2.46 billion NASA contract for human health services
- This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- KBR stock rating downgraded by BofA Securities after DoD contract loss
- KBR and Axiom Space complete underwater tests of lunar spacesuit
- KBR wins FEED contract for Indonesia’s Abadi LNG project
- Former Shell executive Vigeveno joins KBR’s board of directors
- KBR Stock: Spin To Win (NYSE:KBR)
- TPC to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy or Sell This Construction Stock?
- KBR (KBR) Q2 EPS Up 10% Revenue Misses
- STRL Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: Buy or Hold Ahead of Results?
- KBR Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth and margin expansion amid guidance revision
- KBR tops Q2 earnings estimates, lowers revenue outlook
- KBR earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- KBR Inc. (KBR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
1日のレンジ
48.62 49.61
1年のレンジ
43.89 72.60
- 以前の終値
- 48.80
- 始値
- 48.95
- 買値
- 49.38
- 買値
- 49.68
- 安値
- 48.62
- 高値
- 49.61
- 出来高
- 1.461 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.98%
- 1年の変化
- -23.90%
