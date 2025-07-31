クォートセクション
通貨 / KBR
KBR: KBR Inc

49.38 USD 0.58 (1.19%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KBRの今日の為替レートは、1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.62の安値と49.61の高値で取引されました。

KBR Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.62 49.61
1年のレンジ
43.89 72.60
以前の終値
48.80
始値
48.95
買値
49.38
買値
49.68
安値
48.62
高値
49.61
出来高
1.461 K
1日の変化
1.19%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.67%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.98%
1年の変化
-23.90%
