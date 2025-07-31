Währungen / KBR
KBR: KBR Inc
49.38 USD 0.58 (1.19%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KBR hat sich für heute um 1.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 48.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 49.61 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die KBR Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
48.62 49.61
Jahresspanne
43.89 72.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 48.80
- Eröffnung
- 48.95
- Bid
- 49.38
- Ask
- 49.68
- Tief
- 48.62
- Hoch
- 49.61
- Volumen
- 1.461 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.19%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.98%
- Jahresänderung
- -23.90%
