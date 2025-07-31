KurseKategorien
Währungen / KBR
Zurück zum Aktien

KBR: KBR Inc

49.38 USD 0.58 (1.19%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KBR hat sich für heute um 1.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 48.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 49.61 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die KBR Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KBR News

Tagesspanne
48.62 49.61
Jahresspanne
43.89 72.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
48.80
Eröffnung
48.95
Bid
49.38
Ask
49.68
Tief
48.62
Hoch
49.61
Volumen
1.461 K
Tagesänderung
1.19%
Monatsänderung
-1.67%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.98%
Jahresänderung
-23.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K