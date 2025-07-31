QuotazioniSezioni
KBR: KBR Inc

48.78 USD 0.60 (1.22%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KBR ha avuto una variazione del -1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.55 e ad un massimo di 49.40.

Segui le dinamiche di KBR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.55 49.40
Intervallo Annuale
43.89 72.60
Chiusura Precedente
49.38
Apertura
49.40
Bid
48.78
Ask
49.08
Minimo
48.55
Massimo
49.40
Volume
1.315 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.22%
Variazione Mensile
-2.87%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.19%
Variazione Annuale
-24.83%
20 settembre, sabato