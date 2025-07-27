Currencies / KBR
KBR: KBR Inc
48.33 USD 0.46 (0.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KBR exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.17 and at a high of 48.51.
Follow KBR Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KBR News
Daily Range
48.17 48.51
Year Range
43.89 72.60
- Previous Close
- 48.79
- Open
- 48.31
- Bid
- 48.33
- Ask
- 48.63
- Low
- 48.17
- High
- 48.51
- Volume
- 319
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- -3.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.09%
- Year Change
- -25.52%
