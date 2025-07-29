货币 / KBR
KBR: KBR Inc
48.69 USD 0.48 (1.00%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KBR汇率已更改1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点48.48和高点48.88进行交易。
关注KBR Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KBR新闻
日范围
48.48 48.88
年范围
43.89 72.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.21
- 开盘价
- 48.49
- 卖价
- 48.69
- 买价
- 48.99
- 最低价
- 48.48
- 最高价
- 48.88
- 交易量
- 207
- 日变化
- 1.00%
- 月变化
- -3.05%
- 6个月变化
- -2.37%
- 年变化
- -24.97%
