通貨 / GIII
GIII: G-III Apparel Group Ltd
27.33 USD 0.13 (0.48%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GIIIの今日の為替レートは、0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.07の安値と27.57の高値で取引されました。
G-III Apparel Group Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GIII News
- G-III Apparel stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th
- G-III Apparel Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results - G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)
- G-III: More Challenges Ahead This Year, And They Should Offer Better Opportunities (GIII)
- G-III Apparel stock price target raised to $33 from $30 at KeyBanc
- Company News for Sep 5, 2025
- G-III Apparel Sees Sales Dip Tariff Hit
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- G-III Apparel Posts 5% Sales Drop in Q2
- Why Is G-III Apparel Stock Falling Thursday? - G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)
- GIII's Q2 Earnings Beat, FY26 Sales View Trimmed Amid Tariff Headwinds
- G-III Apparel earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Stock Market Week Ahead: A Payrolls Showdown, Plus Zscaler, Credo And Broadcom
- lululemon Stock Drops 37% in 3 Months: A Bargain Buy or Time to Sell?
- UBS maintains G-III Apparel stock rating ahead of Q2 earnings
- Guess? (GES) Soars 26.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Is Ralph Lauren's Digital Push Enough to Offset Retail Headwinds?
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Under Armour (UAA) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
- Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Revolve Group (RVLV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- G-III Apparel Stock: Undervalued With Large Potential For Growth (NASDAQ:GIII)
- Clothing stocks got a lift from the U.S.-Vietnam trade deal. But an analyst sees these difficulties ahead.
1日のレンジ
27.07 27.57
1年のレンジ
20.33 36.18
- 以前の終値
- 27.20
- 始値
- 27.42
- 買値
- 27.33
- 買値
- 27.63
- 安値
- 27.07
- 高値
- 27.57
- 出来高
- 1.273 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.11%
- 1年の変化
- -10.25%
