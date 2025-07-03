货币 / GIII
GIII: G-III Apparel Group Ltd
27.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GIII汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点27.10和高点27.63进行交易。
关注G-III Apparel Group Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GIII新闻
日范围
27.10 27.63
年范围
20.33 36.18
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.18
- 开盘价
- 27.32
- 卖价
- 27.18
- 买价
- 27.48
- 最低价
- 27.10
- 最高价
- 27.63
- 交易量
- 367
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 3.19%
- 6个月变化
- -0.66%
- 年变化
- -10.74%
