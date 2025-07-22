Divisas / GIII
GIII: G-III Apparel Group Ltd
27.20 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GIII de hoy ha cambiado un 0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.06, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.72.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas G-III Apparel Group Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GIII News
Rango diario
27.06 27.72
Rango anual
20.33 36.18
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.18
- Open
- 27.32
- Bid
- 27.20
- Ask
- 27.50
- Low
- 27.06
- High
- 27.72
- Volumen
- 1.187 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.07%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.58%
- Cambio anual
- -10.67%
