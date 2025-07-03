Valute / GIII
GIII: G-III Apparel Group Ltd
26.34 USD 0.99 (3.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GIII ha avuto una variazione del -3.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.22 e ad un massimo di 27.16.
Segui le dinamiche di G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GIII News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.22 27.16
Intervallo Annuale
20.33 36.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.33
- Apertura
- 27.16
- Bid
- 26.34
- Ask
- 26.64
- Minimo
- 26.22
- Massimo
- 27.16
- Volume
- 2.493 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.50%
20 settembre, sabato