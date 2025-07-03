QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GIII
GIII: G-III Apparel Group Ltd

26.34 USD 0.99 (3.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GIII ha avuto una variazione del -3.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.22 e ad un massimo di 27.16.

Segui le dinamiche di G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.22 27.16
Intervallo Annuale
20.33 36.18
Chiusura Precedente
27.33
Apertura
27.16
Bid
26.34
Ask
26.64
Minimo
26.22
Massimo
27.16
Volume
2.493 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.62%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.73%
Variazione Annuale
-13.50%
