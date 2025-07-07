通貨 / GBDC
GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund
14.20 USD 0.09 (0.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GBDCの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.07の安値と14.20の高値で取引されました。
Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.07 14.20
1年のレンジ
12.68 16.01
- 以前の終値
- 14.11
- 始値
- 14.11
- 買値
- 14.20
- 買値
- 14.50
- 安値
- 14.07
- 高値
- 14.20
- 出来高
- 2.063 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.15%
- 1年の変化
- -5.90%
