通貨 / GBDC
GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund

14.20 USD 0.09 (0.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GBDCの今日の為替レートは、0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.07の安値と14.20の高値で取引されました。

Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

GBDC News

1日のレンジ
14.07 14.20
1年のレンジ
12.68 16.01
以前の終値
14.11
始値
14.11
買値
14.20
買値
14.50
安値
14.07
高値
14.20
出来高
2.063 K
1日の変化
0.64%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.79%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.15%
1年の変化
-5.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K