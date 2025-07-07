Valute / GBDC
GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund
14.33 USD 0.13 (0.92%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GBDC ha avuto una variazione del 0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.14 e ad un massimo di 14.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GBDC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.14 14.40
Intervallo Annuale
12.68 16.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.20
- Apertura
- 14.24
- Bid
- 14.33
- Ask
- 14.63
- Minimo
- 14.14
- Massimo
- 14.40
- Volume
- 1.742 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.04%
20 settembre, sabato