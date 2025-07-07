Währungen / GBDC
GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund
14.20 USD 0.09 (0.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GBDC hat sich für heute um 0.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.07 14.20
Jahresspanne
12.68 16.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.11
- Eröffnung
- 14.11
- Bid
- 14.20
- Ask
- 14.50
- Tief
- 14.07
- Hoch
- 14.20
- Volumen
- 2.063 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.64%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.15%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.90%
