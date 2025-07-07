KurseKategorien
Währungen / GBDC
Zurück zum Aktien

GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund

14.20 USD 0.09 (0.64%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GBDC hat sich für heute um 0.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.20 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBDC News

Tagesspanne
14.07 14.20
Jahresspanne
12.68 16.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.11
Eröffnung
14.11
Bid
14.20
Ask
14.50
Tief
14.07
Hoch
14.20
Volumen
2.063 K
Tagesänderung
0.64%
Monatsänderung
-3.79%
6-Monatsänderung
-6.15%
Jahresänderung
-5.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K