Devises / GBDC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund
14.33 USD 0.13 (0.92%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GBDC a changé de 0.92% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.14 et à un maximum de 14.40.
Suivez la dynamique Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBDC Nouvelles
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Assessing Golub Capital BDC’s Performance For Calendar Q2 2025 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About GBDC Stock We Don't?
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Golub Capital BDC announces resignation of chief operating officer
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- Golub Capital: Another Boring Solid Quarter From This 10.6%-Yielding BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Golub Capital: Dividend Cut Thesis Has Strengthened After Q3 Report (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Earnings call transcript: Golub Capital BDC meets EPS forecasts in Q3 2025
- Golub Bdc Q3 Income Holds Steady
- Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Golub Capital BDC Q3 2025 slides: Stable earnings amid portfolio growth to $9.0 billion
- Golub earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- FS KKR Capital: Is The 12% Dividend Yield Sustainable? (NYSE:FSK)
- Golub Capital: This Is Why We Are Likely To Talk About Dividend Cut Soon (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Warren Buffett Owns 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- SLR Investment: 10% Yield From This Asset-Based Lender (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- Warren Buffett Owns 9 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
Range quotidien
14.14 14.40
Range Annuel
12.68 16.01
- Clôture Précédente
- 14.20
- Ouverture
- 14.24
- Bid
- 14.33
- Ask
- 14.63
- Plus Bas
- 14.14
- Plus Haut
- 14.40
- Volume
- 1.742 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.92%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.91%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.29%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.04%
20 septembre, samedi