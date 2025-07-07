货币 / GBDC
GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund
14.22 USD 0.14 (0.99%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GBDC汇率已更改0.99%。当日，交易品种以低点14.17和高点14.24进行交易。
关注Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBDC新闻
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- Assessing Golub Capital BDC’s Performance For Calendar Q2 2025 (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About GBDC Stock We Don't?
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Golub Capital BDC announces resignation of chief operating officer
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- Golub Capital: Another Boring Solid Quarter From This 10.6%-Yielding BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Golub Capital: Dividend Cut Thesis Has Strengthened After Q3 Report (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Earnings call transcript: Golub Capital BDC meets EPS forecasts in Q3 2025
- Golub Bdc Q3 Income Holds Steady
- Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Golub Capital BDC Q3 2025 slides: Stable earnings amid portfolio growth to $9.0 billion
- Golub earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- FS KKR Capital: Is The 12% Dividend Yield Sustainable? (NYSE:FSK)
- Golub Capital: This Is Why We Are Likely To Talk About Dividend Cut Soon (NASDAQ:GBDC)
- Warren Buffett Owns 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- SLR Investment: 10% Yield From This Asset-Based Lender (NASDAQ:SLRC)
- My Income Portfolio—The Icing On The Cake
- Warren Buffett Owns 9 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- PBDC: Diversification, Income And Long-Term NAV Upside (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
日范围
14.17 14.24
年范围
12.68 16.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.08
- 开盘价
- 14.20
- 卖价
- 14.22
- 买价
- 14.52
- 最低价
- 14.17
- 最高价
- 14.24
- 交易量
- 172
- 日变化
- 0.99%
- 月变化
- -3.66%
- 6个月变化
- -6.01%
- 年变化
- -5.77%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值