GBDC: Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund
14.11 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GBDC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Golub Capital BDC Inc - Closed End Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
14.07 14.27
Rango anual
12.68 16.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.08
- Open
- 14.07
- Bid
- 14.11
- Ask
- 14.41
- Low
- 14.07
- High
- 14.27
- Volumen
- 1.909 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.74%
- Cambio anual
- -6.49%
