クォートセクション
通貨 / EMR
株に戻る

EMR: Emerson Electric Company

131.91 USD 0.85 (0.65%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EMRの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.82の安値と132.51の高値で取引されました。

Emerson Electric Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMR News

1日のレンジ
130.82 132.51
1年のレンジ
90.06 150.27
以前の終値
131.06
始値
131.14
買値
131.91
買値
132.21
安値
130.82
高値
132.51
出来高
6.433 K
1日の変化
0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
0.97%
6ヶ月の変化
20.63%
1年の変化
20.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K