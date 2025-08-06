通貨 / EMR
EMR: Emerson Electric Company
131.91 USD 0.85 (0.65%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EMRの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.82の安値と132.51の高値で取引されました。
Emerson Electric Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
130.82 132.51
1年のレンジ
90.06 150.27
- 以前の終値
- 131.06
- 始値
- 131.14
- 買値
- 131.91
- 買値
- 132.21
- 安値
- 130.82
- 高値
- 132.51
- 出来高
- 6.433 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.63%
- 1年の変化
- 20.83%
