EMR: Emerson Electric Company

132.32 USD 0.41 (0.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EMR ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.86 e ad un massimo di 132.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Emerson Electric Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.86 132.64
Intervallo Annuale
90.06 150.27
Chiusura Precedente
131.91
Apertura
131.90
Bid
132.32
Ask
132.62
Minimo
130.86
Massimo
132.64
Volume
4.106 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
1.29%
Variazione Semestrale
21.01%
Variazione Annuale
21.21%
20 settembre, sabato