Moedas / EMR
EMR: Emerson Electric Company
131.06 USD 2.02 (1.57%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EMR para hoje mudou para 1.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 129.20 e o mais alto foi 132.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Emerson Electric Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
129.20 132.49
Faixa anual
90.06 150.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 129.04
- Open
- 129.29
- Bid
- 131.06
- Ask
- 131.36
- Low
- 129.20
- High
- 132.49
- Volume
- 12.292 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.85%
- Mudança anual
- 20.05%
